Almost two-thirds of staff set to quit due to cost of living
The UK is currently experiencing its biggest cost-of-living crunch in decades as UK inflation soars, but a mere 5% of employees believe their employer is doing enough to support them through the crisis. Couple this with the struggle to retain staff due to the Great Resignation and the pressure on employers to keep talent is high.

This is a wake up call to employers who need to do more. Over 85% of employees believe that employers who support them during the cost-of-living crisis would make them more loyal to the business they work for. Conversely, employers who fail to address this issue are likely to lose their talent - almost two thirds (63%) would leave their current job in order to find an opportunity that provides better financial support during the current cost-of-living crisis.

