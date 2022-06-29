How can HR support staff coming out at work?

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at supporting staff coming out at work. It includes:

Data pointing towards the challenges still facing the LGBT+ community

Insight from a legal expert on how to support staff coming out at work

Detail on the importance of having an inclusive culture and the role of senior employees.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: