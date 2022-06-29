3 in 4 UK staff say poor mental health is impacting their career

June 27 – July 1 marks World WellBeing Week.
Now in its fourth year, the annual event provides the opportunity for participants worldwide to celebrate the many aspects of wellbeing - from meaningful, purposeful work to financial security, physical, mental and emotional health, social resilience and empathic corporate and civic leadership, community relations and care for the environment.
