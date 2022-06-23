How KPMG's unique study of staff mental health could aid workplace wellbeing

KPMG UK will open its doors to researchers as part of a long-term study into the effects of its wellbeing initiatives on employee mental health.
The Big Four firm has announced a “global first” partnership with the University of Cambridge, which will seek to understand how the world of work is changing, starting with what really works when it comes to supporting employees’ mental wellbeing.
