Half of UK office workers feel they aren't paid fairly

With households feeling the squeeze from soaring energy bills and rapidly increasing interest rates, almost half (49%) of UK workers feel they’re not being paid fairly for the hours they work, research has revealed.

Global recruitment specialists, Michael Page found that, despite eye-watering price rises which show no sign of easing, seven in ten (69%) workers say they have not seen their pay increase in line with inflation – leading to a similar proportion also reporting concerns around the cost of living (71%). New data from Michael Page Pulse paints a picture of dissatisfaction and concern among the nation’s workforce and may ring alarm bells for businesses which are already struggling to attract staff.