'Wake up call' | Half of UK office workers feel they aren't paid fairly

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Half of UK office workers feel they aren't paid fairly

With households feeling the squeeze from soaring energy bills and rapidly increasing interest rates, almost half (49%) of UK workers feel they’re not being paid fairly for the hours they work, research has revealed.

Global recruitment specialists, Michael Page found that, despite eye-watering price rises which show no sign of easing, seven in ten (69%) workers say they have not seen their pay increase in line with inflation – leading to a similar proportion also reporting concerns around the cost of living (71%). New data from Michael Page Pulse paints a picture of dissatisfaction and concern among the nation’s workforce and may ring alarm bells for businesses which are already struggling to attract staff.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

You’re doing it wrong | Stop turning high performers into bad managers

7 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Culture | How to become a family-friendly employer

4 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Spotting the 8 signs of employee financial stress

3 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence