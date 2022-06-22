Court says worker's Long Covid IS a disability - what could it mean for your firm?

A worker is believed to be the first in the UK to successfully argue that his Long Covid should be treated as a disability.
According to the Daily Mail, caretaker Terence Burke has been given permission to sue his former employer, charity Turning Point Scotland, for disability discrimination after he was sacked over his long-term absence.
