Pay transparency | 1 in 4 won't apply for a job without knowing the salary

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
1 in 4 won't apply for a job without knowing the salary

More than a quarter of professionals would not apply for a role without first knowing the salary, a new survey has revealed.

Data derived from recruiting experts, Hays latest Quarterly Insights Survey, which received over 9,000 respondents, revealed that over a quarter (26%) of employees would not consider applying for a role that didn’t have a salary listed within the job advert.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

You’re doing it wrong | Stop turning high performers into bad managers

7 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Culture | How to become a family-friendly employer

4 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Spotting the 8 signs of employee financial stress

3 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence