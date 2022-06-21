Staff retention still HR's top priority, study shows

The ‘Great Resignation’ in 2021 saw workers voluntarily quit their jobs at historic rates and, according to new research from specialist independent consultancy Barnett Waddingham, very few UK businesses escaped unscathed.

Just 15% of senior decision makers at UK businesses said that the great resignation had not affected them. Of the 85% affected, almost a third (32%) said they’d seen negative impacts on employee wellbeing as a result. 31% had seen team burnout, and 20% said it had led to unreasonable employee workloads.