Rail strikes | Do employers have to pay staff that can't get to the office?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Do employers have to pay staff that can't get to the office?

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at employee rights if staff aren’t able to get into work amid the rail strikes. It includes:

  • Detail on the rail strikes

  • Insight from Laura Kearsley, Partner and Solicitor at Nelsons who addresses some common questions

  • An exploration of what an employer has to pay staff if they can’t get into work, and workplace closures.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

Related to this story

Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...

myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.

Subscribe to myGrapevine+
Subscribe
Already a member?
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £9 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Immigration | Don't have a foreign visa sponsor licence? You're behind the competition

7 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

National Smile Month | The Importance of Dental Health

3 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence