Found this useful? You might also like

By the numbers

Reported domestic abuse incidents rose six per cent in the year ending March 2021, according to the ONS, and was mostly driven by furlough and the extreme and constant proximity which many households experienced during multiple lockdowns. And that’s just the number reported to police – most reporting bodies estimate that only somewhere between two and 15% of people suffering DA actually report it.

Data from DA non-profit SafeLives shows that most sufferers wait between 2.3 and three years (or approximately 50 incidents of violence) before first seeking help. What’s worse, reports the charity, is that “85% of victims sought help on average five times from professionals in the year before they got effective help to stop the abuse.”

The data continues: “78% of high-risk victims report the abuse to the police in the year before they get effective help, on average 2.8 times each.

68% of high-risk victims try to leave in the year before getting effective help, on average 2 or 3 times each.

23% of high-risk victims attend A&E because of their injuries in the year before getting effective help, many multiple times.”

Meanwhile, last year, refuges from around the country reported that they had to turn sufferers down for physical spaces, or were unable to field their calls, such was the surge in number of DA cases. Simply put, this is a widespread problem – and as such, DA contingency plans and guidance must be part of HR’s strategy.

To help understand what the challenges are around identifying and supporting your employees and what skills leaders will need to do so sensitively, myGrapevine+ has pulled together insights and data, as well as speaking to both psychology and HR experts, to discuss best practice and how to handle this issue sensitively. This report includes insight from:

Emily Hawkins-Longley,

Head of People at

Hearst UK Bertrand Stern-Gillet,

CEO at Health Assured Dipti Tait,

Psychotherapist and Hypnotherapist Kate Palmer,

HR Advice and Consultancy

Director at Peninsula

Within this exclusive myGrapevine+ report, we’ll discuss just how widespread DA is, how to spot the signs, the best approaches to take, and what to do when it affects work.