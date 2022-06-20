Sacked | Worker's sacking over crucifix necklace shows how easily employment laws can be broken

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Worker's sacking over crucifix necklace shows how easily employment laws can be broken

An employee who was sacked for refusing to remove their crucifix necklace at work has been awarded more than £22,000, after an employment tribunal ruled that the firing amounted to religious discrimination.

Jevgenijs Kovalkovs had his employment with 2 Sisters Food Group terminated after rejecting boss’s demands for him to remove the cross because it had a “deep and profound meaning” and demonstrated a “commitment to his belief”.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Immigration | Don't have a foreign visa sponsor licence? You're behind the competition

7 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

National Smile Month | The Importance of Dental Health

3 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence