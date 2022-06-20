Worker's sacking over crucifix necklace shows how easily employment laws can be broken

An employee who was sacked for refusing to remove their crucifix necklace at work has been awarded more than £22,000, after an employment tribunal ruled that the firing amounted to religious discrimination.
Jevgenijs Kovalkovs had his employment with 2 Sisters Food Group terminated after rejecting boss’s demands for him to remove the cross because it had a “deep and profound meaning” and demonstrated a “commitment to his belief”.
