The best way to use data from staff engagement surveys

This Daily Comment piece takes a dive into employee engagement surveys. It includes:

Best practice tips on how to use the survey data once it has been collected

Insight from Mark Probert, Vice President of Sales at Bridge

Why communicating the actions you'll take is key.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: