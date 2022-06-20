Money worries forcing many staff to work through illness

New research highlights the significant impact of the cost of living crisis on people’s home and work life – driving them to change jobs, take on more hours, and even attend work when they should be off sick.

Nearly one in three (31%) of the 1,006 UK-based workers polled by HR software provider CIPHR in May report working more hours or extra shifts because of rising living costs over the last few months, and one in eight (12%) have taken on an additional job.