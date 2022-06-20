Legal expert on creating LGBT+ inclusive workplaces

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at LGBT+ inclusion in the workplace. It includes:
Insight from Karen Holden, Founder and Managing Director at A City Law Firm
A look at the Equality Act – and how it protects employees
A dive into inclusion in the workplace and what HR can do to create a more inclusive place for the LGBT+ community.
This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.
Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:
Related to this story
Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...
myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.