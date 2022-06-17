Twitter saves money by axing staff trip to Disneyland, but at what cost to morale?

Twitter has cancelled a company-wide trip to Disneyland in a bid to stave off the effects of the global economic struggles.
The social media giant had planned the huge meet-up at California’s Disneyland Resort in January 2023 but, amid financial concerns, has pulled the plug. Another company event which was due to take place this summer in New York has also been cancelled, and strict limits on business-related travel for employees have also been imposed.
