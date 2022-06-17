Ricoh UK's Director of People & ESG on LGBT+ inclusion

This week, podcast host Erik Niewiarowski has a frank and open discussion with Rebekah Wallis, Director of People & ESG at Ricoh UK about inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community in the workplace.
The pair discuss the progression of LGBTQ+ inclusion at work, how it has to be a Boardroom discussion and some of the ways Ricoh is supporting their LGBTQ+ employees.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.