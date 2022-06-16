Uber, once known for its dire staff benefits, urges rivals to improve theirs

Having faced a stream of bad press about its treatment of drivers in recent years, Uber has now urged one of its rivals to give drivers employment benefits, after one of the UK’s biggest unions said it is taking legal action over a lack of workers’ protections.
The GMB union announced it is taking ride-hailing firm Bolt to an employment tribunal in London over its provision – or lack thereof – of sick pay, pensions, and other worker benefits.
