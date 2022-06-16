How to conduct engagement surveys - and examples of what to ask

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at best practice when it comes to employee engagement surveys. It includes:
A look at employee engagement surveys, with stats suggesting a general low uptake among staff
How to go about conducting employee engagement surveys – with a view to increased participation
Pointers on good questions to ask, and why grouping based on ‘factors’ could be key.
This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.
Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:
Related to this story
Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...
myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.