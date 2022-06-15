Europe's best countries for work-life balance revealed, where is the UK?

The UK is falling behind its European neighbours when it comes to the quality of work-life balance, a new study has suggested.
Global hiring specialists Remote ranked the nation 27th out of 30 in its 2022 European Life-Work Index.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.