Room for improvement | Europe's best countries for work-life balance revealed, where is the UK?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Europe's best countries for work-life balance revealed, where is the UK?

The UK is falling behind its European neighbours when it comes to the quality of work-life balance, a new study has suggested.

Global hiring specialists Remote ranked the nation 27th out of 30 in its 2022 European Life-Work Index.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Relationships | How do you come back from offending a colleague?

7 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Culture | How to diagnose your employee experience for better engagement

4 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Case Study | How Pets at Home emBARKED on a tech-fuelled journey of discovery

9 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence