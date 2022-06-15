'Intimidatory' | As bullying & harassment claims rock Deloitte, should HR be protecting staff better?

As bullying & harassment claims rock Deloitte, should HR be protecting staff better?

Deloitte has denied failing to protect a former female employee from being bullied after her relationship with a male partner ended.

As reported by the Financial Times, the firm has refuted claims that it “failed” to stop the Deloitte partner Chris Holliday from harassing former risk analyst Katrina Jones, after she launched legal action against the company’s London office in late 2021.

