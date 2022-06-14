Mental wellbeing | Loneliness at work: What can HR do to combat it?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Loneliness at work: What can HR do to combat it?

This Daily Comment piece looks at loneliness in the workplace. It includes:

  • A glance at stats highlighting the prevalence of loneliness at work.

  • Detail on some of the potential reasons for staff feeling lonely

  • Expert insights on combatting this in the workplace, from encouraging good relationships to tackling exhaustion.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

Related to this story

Subscribe for just £9* to continue reading...

myGrapevine+ is packed with exclusive content for a growing community of forward-thinking HR and business leaders. These how-tos, deep dives and video interviews aren’t available anywhere else and you can set up your account in a few minutes.

Subscribe to myGrapevine+
Subscribe
Already a member?
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £9 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

How do you come back from offending a colleague?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Relationships | How do you come back from offending a colleague?

Feature
7 mins read
How to diagnose your employee experience for better engagement
Huler
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Culture | How to diagnose your employee experience for better engagement

Insight
4 mins read
How Pets at Home emBARKED on a tech-fuelled journey of discovery
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Case Study | How Pets at Home emBARKED on a tech-fuelled journey of discovery

Magazine
9 mins read
Is hybrid working the biggest driver of business change today?
Zellis
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Workplace of Now | Is hybrid working the biggest driver of business change today?

Podcast
1 mins read
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence