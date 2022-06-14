Loneliness at work: What can HR do to combat it?

This Daily Comment piece looks at loneliness in the workplace. It includes:

A glance at stats highlighting the prevalence of loneliness at work.

Detail on some of the potential reasons for staff feeling lonely

Expert insights on combatting this in the workplace, from encouraging good relationships to tackling exhaustion.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: