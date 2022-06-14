ONS data | Cost-of-living crisis sees workers' pay plummet

Cost-of-living crisis sees workers' pay plummet

Regular pay is falling at the fastest rate in more than a decade, piling more pressure on workers amid the cost-of-living crisis.

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that between February and April 2022, pay excluding bonuses was down 2.2% from a year earlier when adjusted for inflation.

