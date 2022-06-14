Cost-of-living crisis sees workers' pay plummet

Regular pay is falling at the fastest rate in more than a decade, piling more pressure on workers amid the cost-of-living crisis.
New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that between February and April 2022, pay excluding bonuses was down 2.2% from a year earlier when adjusted for inflation.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.