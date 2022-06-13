HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
'Go the extra mile' | By asking staff to work through fatigue, CEO reveals a tired attitude towards burnout

By asking staff to work through fatigue, CEO reveals a tired attitude towards burnout

An airline chief is facing a backlash after calling on employees to work through fatigue so the business can avoid 'reputational and financial' damage.

In a video message to staff, Wizz Air chief executive Jozsef Varadi encouraged staff to go "the extra mile" when tired, so that the firm could avoid cancelling flights. Chaotic scenes have unfolded at airports in recent weeks as staff shortages resulted in hours-long queues of travellers and flights being delayed and/or cancelled en masse.

