HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Perks over pay | 2 in 3 staff value THIS more than their salary

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
2 in 3 staff value THIS more than their salary

Rising inflation and the UK’s cost-of-living crisis have put a lot of pressure on employers to increase wages and starting salaries this year, but a new survey suggests that there’s something that employees value more than pay – work-life balance.

HR and payroll software provider CIPHR polled over 1,000 UK workers to find out which job aspects matter most to them. Based on the results, over two-thirds (70% of women and 65% of men) see work-life balance – albeit a term that can mean different things to different people – as being more important than their pay and employee benefits combined (selected by 60% of women and 57% of men).

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Stop turning high performers into bad managers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

You’re doing it wrong | Stop turning high performers into bad managers

  • Feature
  • 7 mins read
How to become a family-friendly employer
Bright Horizons
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Culture | How to become a family-friendly employer

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
Spotting the 8 signs of employee financial stress
TerryBerry
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Spotting the 8 signs of employee financial stress

  • Magazine
  • 3 mins read
Half of UK firms have denied staff pay rises, data shows
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cost of living | Half of UK firms have denied staff pay rises, data shows

  • News
  • 4 mins read
How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Five predictions your employees haven’t shared with you (yet)
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Five predictions your employees haven’t shared with you (yet)

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence