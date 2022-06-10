How to support employees during the cost of living crisis

In this edition of our special series “Workplace of Now” presented with our partners at Zellis, Erik Niewiarowski has a chat with Gethin Nadin, Chief Innovation Officer at Zellis to talk about financial wellbeing and how HR can support employees through this cost of living crisis.

The pair have an insightful chat about money and the stresses it can cause, practical ways employers can mitigate this cost of living crisis with employees and why payroll plays such an integral part in employee financial wellbeing.