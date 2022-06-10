HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Planes, trains & automobiles | As travel chaos continues, how does HR handle stranded staff?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
As travel chaos continues, how does HR handle stranded staff?

Cancelled flights, rail strikes and a fuel cost crisis have combined to create a headache for HR around employees struggling to get to work.

Reports of holidaymakers being stranded abroad due to cancelled return flights have been increasing in recent weeks, as have tales of workers losing income as a result.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Do your HR policies back up your PR claims?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Best practice | Do your HR policies back up your PR claims?

  • Feature
  • 6 mins read
Enjoy the benefits of integration
Frontier Software Plc
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Technology | Enjoy the benefits of integration

  • Insight
  • 4 mins read
How Pets at Home emBARKED on a tech-fuelled journey of discovery
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Case Study | How Pets at Home emBARKED on a tech-fuelled journey of discovery

  • Magazine
  • 9 mins read
HR tips for supporting stressed employees
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Stress Awareness Month | HR tips for supporting stressed employees

  • News
  • 4 mins read
How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
The New Talent Code To Unlock Human Potential
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The New Talent Code To Unlock Human Potential

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence