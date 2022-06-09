TikTok's brand power is luring talent, but 'toxic' culture could be forcing them out

Toxic atmosphere, burnout and a culture “built on fear” is causing huge rifts between TikTok’s owners and its UK workforce, according to new reports.
The Financial Times (FT) has reported that trouble is brewing at the London offices of the social media behemoth, which launched the UK arm of its e-commerce platform TikTok shop in October 2021. Reports have suggested that half of the original workforce which launched the venture have left the company in the months since.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.