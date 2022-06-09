HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Friday feeling | 3 reasons HR should offer 'Summer Fridays' to workers

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
3 reasons HR should offer 'Summer Fridays' to workers

This Daily Comment piece looks at ‘Summer Friday’ schemes. It includes:

  • A look at some of the employers letting staff down tools early on a Friday

  • A dive into some of the top reasons employers should consider offering this perk

  • Insight on how it can boost staff happiness, talent attraction and retention strategies.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

Related to this story

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £9! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £9 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

50% of staff seeking other roles - what can HR do?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Great Resignation' | 50% of staff seeking other roles - what can HR do?

News
3 mins read
How to create a best-in-class employee engagement strategy
Achievers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to create a best-in-class employee engagement strategy

Webinar
Register Now
The New Talent Code To Unlock Human Potential
Eightfold
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The New Talent Code To Unlock Human Potential

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence