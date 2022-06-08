Vodafone worker's jibe over colleague's acne raises bullying issues for HR

A worker was sacked after telling a colleague who wore make-up to cover his acne 'go and fix your face' before offering to fight him outside, according to an employment tribunal.
Chris Daley was dismissed after the incident which happened at Vodafone Automotive in Burnley, Lancashire, in October 2018.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.