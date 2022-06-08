HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

'Fix your face' | Vodafone worker's jibe over colleague's acne raises bullying issues for HR

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Vodafone worker's jibe over colleague's acne raises bullying issues for HR

A worker was sacked after telling a colleague who wore make-up to cover his acne 'go and fix your face' before offering to fight him outside, according to an employment tribunal.

Chris Daley was dismissed after the incident which happened at Vodafone Automotive in Burnley, Lancashire, in October 2018.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Don't have a foreign visa sponsor licence? You're behind the competition
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Immigration | Don't have a foreign visa sponsor licence? You're behind the competition

  • Feature
  • 7 mins read
The Importance of Dental Health
Partners&
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

National Smile Month | The Importance of Dental Health

  • Insight
  • 3 mins read
Worker called 'good girl' by boss says HR showed 'no concern' over complaints
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Tribunal | Worker called 'good girl' by boss says HR showed 'no concern' over complaints

  • News
  • 5 mins read
Building an inclusive culture for hybrid workforces
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Building an inclusive culture for hybrid workforces

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence