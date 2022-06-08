Firm relaxes tattoo policy for staff - here's how it can help with inclusion

This Daily Comment piece looks at tattoo policies in the workplace. It includes:

A dive into Virgin Atlantic's new relaxed policy on visible tattoos while in uniform

Detail on how this can support workplace inclusion

Legal insight on whether all employers should relax tattoo policies – and where the law lies.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: