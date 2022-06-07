Just 4% of staff would speak to HR about feeling lonely

As little as four per cent of UK workers would reach out to HR if they were feeling lonely, new research has revealed.
In research carried out by Hall & Partners, part of Omnicom’s Brand Consulting Group, 58% of UK workers said they had felt lonely at work during the last 12 months. When asked who they might be prepared to discuss their feelings of loneliness with, only 4% said they would contact their HR department, while a shockingly low 8% said they would speak to a manager. Of those prepared to speak with a manager, more men were prepared to do so, compared to women (53% vs 47% respectively).
