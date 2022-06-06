Menopause tribunals are rising as more staff call out bad HR policies

Employment tribunals relating to menopause are on the rise, new data has revealed.
Figures released by the Menopause Experts Group show that these legal cases rose by 44% in 2021, with 23 cases referencing it compared to 16 the previous year. And cases in which ‘menopause’ was mentioned, but was not the main legal challenge, also increased by 75%, the data showed.
