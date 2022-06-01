HR should urge staff to make the most of the Platinum Jubilee weekend

The country is getting ready to celebrate the longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, this week on her Platinum Jubilee.
To honour the Queen and her 70-year reign, street parties will be taking place up and down the country.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.