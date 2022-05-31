Why the UK's new foreign workers Visa scheme should have HR excited

The UK Government has announced a new Visa scheme which could pave the way for more overseas workers to boost the nation’s talent pool.

The ‘High Potential Individual’ (HPI) initiative will permit anyone who has graduated in the past five years – from a set list of 'elite' global universities – to live and work in the UK for at least two years if they hold a Bachelors or Master’s degree, or three years if they obtained a PHD.