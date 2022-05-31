3 tips for easing back into work after the Platinum Jubilee weekend

This Daily Comment piece looks at the impact of a long weekend on staff. It includes:

A look at how staff morale might be impacted after the extended Platinum Jubilee weekend

Insight on whether the people function has a role to play in keeping staff motivated

A look at some of the ways HR could ease staff back into the grind after several days off.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: