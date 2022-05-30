By refusing pregnant HR worker a pay rise, bosses made a costly error

An HR worker has won £9,000 after she was refused a pay rise because she was due to go on maternity leave.
An employment tribunal in London has ordered construction firm Breyer Group to compensate Laura Musguin, after she was told her request for a salary bump was “not feasible” because she was shortly due to have her second child.
