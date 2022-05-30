How to conduct an exit interview - and good questions to ask

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at the ins and outs of exit interviews. It includes:

A look at what exit interviews are

Insight on how to conduct an exit interview, with examples of questions that could be good to ask

A look at whether exit interviews are too late – and a method that HR could adopt before an employee decides to leave.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: