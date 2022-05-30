Cost-of-living crisis sees staff fearing for their pensions

As the UK population is squeezed by unprecedented financial pressures, a growing number of workers are planning to stop or reduce their pension contributions, a new study has found.
New research commissioned by Cushon, the fintech workplace pension and savings provider, has revealed that nine in ten of people are struggling to make ends meet – with only one in ten (10%) saying they don’t have any financial concerns - raising fears around people’s financial future as well as their present.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.