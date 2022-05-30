HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Retirement poverty | Cost-of-living crisis sees staff fearing for their pensions

Cost-of-living crisis sees staff fearing for their pensions

As the UK population is squeezed by unprecedented financial pressures, a growing number of workers are planning to stop or reduce their pension contributions, a new study has found.

New research commissioned by Cushon, the fintech workplace pension and savings provider, has revealed that nine in ten of people are struggling to make ends meet – with only one in ten (10%) saying they don’t have any financial concerns - raising fears around people’s financial future as well as their present.

