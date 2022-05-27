HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
VIDEO FEATURE | Job cuts in tech - a sign of things to come?

Netflix is back in the headlines after cutting nearly 300 jobs, but the streaming giant isn't the only tech firm announcing redundancies. Other tech firms like Klarna, Carvana and Peloton have all slashed jobs. Is this a sign of things to come?

