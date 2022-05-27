Euan Blair on the benefits of apprenticeships

This week, podcast host Erik Niewiarowski has an in-depth and insightful chat with Euan Blair, CEO and co-founder of Multiverse, a platform that delivers an alternative to university and corporate training via professional apprenticeships.
The pair talk about the value of apprenticeships, why university degrees shouldn’t define a candidates worth, and how apprenticeships can lead to a more diverse workforce.
