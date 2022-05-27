Boss claims staff want 'pop star' treatment - does he have a point?

Workers want to be treated like ‘pop stars’ over their desire to work from home and have shorter working weeks, a chief executive has claimed.
Christian Ulbrich, CEO of property giant JLL, also claimed working from home was “poisoning workplace relations” because it made conflict resolution more difficult.
