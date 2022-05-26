Sick pay reform could boost UK economy by £3.9bn

Statutory sick pay reform could boost the economy by a whopping £3.9billion over the next five years, new research has revealed.
Leading benefits provider Unam’s research, conducted by WPI Economics and presented to Parliament today, shows how reforming the UK’s 40-year-old statutory sick pay system could save the Exchequer £1.3billion, in addition to the £3.9billion economic boost.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.