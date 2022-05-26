How can unconscious bias training lead to more open workplaces?

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at unconscious bias in the workplace, and how KPMG is tackling it with a new training plan. It includes:

Detail on what unconscious bias is – and stats showcasing its prevalence in workplaces

A look at new training being launched by KPMG – with insights from the CPO on the importance of a diverse & inclusive businesses.

Legal insight on how training can lead to more inclusive workplaces.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: