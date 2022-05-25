Why Gen Z are less likely to apply for fully remote jobs

While the demand for roles offering remote work continues to grow in almost all countries, younger workers are making the fewest applications to fully remote roles, new data from LinkedIn has found.
The online professional network analysed the labour market for career starters in the US, UK, France and Germany – including job applications and hiring data – to understand which sectors offer the most opportunity for Generation Z (Gen Z) jobseekers and employers looking to attract them.
