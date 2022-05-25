HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

LinkedIn data | Why Gen Z are less likely to apply for fully remote jobs

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why Gen Z are less likely to apply for fully remote jobs

While the demand for roles offering remote work continues to grow in almost all countries, younger workers are making the fewest applications to fully remote roles, new data from LinkedIn has found.

The online professional network analysed the labour market for career starters in the US, UK, France and Germany – including job applications and hiring data – to understand which sectors offer the most opportunity for Generation Z (Gen Z)  jobseekers and employers looking to attract them.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Artificial Intelligence and the new way of working
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Technology | Artificial Intelligence and the new way of working

  • Feature
  • 7 mins read
Could 2022 see the death of company cultures?
Cezanne
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Remote working | Could 2022 see the death of company cultures?

  • Insight
  • 9 mins read
How technology can intersect with HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Video Feature | How technology can intersect with HR

  • Video
  • Watch Now
HR tips for supporting stressed employees
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Stress Awareness Month | HR tips for supporting stressed employees

  • News
  • 4 mins read
Power a Future-Ready Workforce
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Power a Future-Ready Workforce

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Embracing The Hybrid Workplace
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Embracing The Hybrid Workplace

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence