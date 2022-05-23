HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Too shy? | Why young staff fear they're missing out at work

Why young staff fear they're missing out at work

79% of young people believe they have missed out at work due to lack of assertiveness, according to new research.

Acuity Training polled 500 people across different industry sectors and age groups, asking them how assertive they felt they were, how they learned to be assertive, and whether they think they’ve missed out from lack of assertiveness.

