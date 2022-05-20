HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
'Shameful' | Mum-to-be's demotion shows outdated views on pregnant staff must change

Mum-to-be's demotion shows outdated views on pregnant staff must change

A firm’s decision to demote an expectant mother, before sacking her during her maternity leave, has cost them £38,000 - a loss that should send a stark warning to companies that fail to take pregnancy and maternity rights seriously.

An employment tribunal heard that Abbey Gannapureddy felt “ashamed to be pregnant” and suffered with poor mental health following her treatment from bosses at Icestone Gelato in Chester.

