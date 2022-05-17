Unemployment is falling, but so are wages

An expert has warned of an ‘economic storm’ ahead as UK employment dropped to a near-50 year low, at the same time that wages also suffered a massive fall.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS)’s latest jobs market data showed that, when adjusted for inflation, earnings dropped by the highest margin in nine years.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.