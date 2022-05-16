Will menstrual leave be the next big consideration for HR?

For HR, ensuring the health and wellbeing of staff is a top priority. In the modern workplace, catering to a diverse workforce with differing needs is part and parcel of being a good people leader. However, some taboos still exist in most workplaces – one of which is the concept of menstruation.

Likely as a result of historic gender stereotypes in the workplace, those who are suffering due to menstruation have had to have hushed conversations with HR about the issues they face, or simply try and soldier through, despite the acute pain they face, which can vary massively from person to person. In fact, a study by Circle In found that 70% of the 700 participants the company polled didn’t feel comfortable talking to their managers about it.