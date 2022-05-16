THIS is how many days are lost each year due to rising costs of living

The cost-of-living crisis currently being felt within the UK is having a drastic effect on the world of work in a number of ways.

Whilst wellbeing is suffering at the hands of soaring inflation, interest rate hikes and rising day-to-day costs, new research and analysis carried out by CEBR on behalf of Aegon UK, shows that over 2.5 million private sector workers have taken time off in the last 12 months due to poor financial wellbeing.