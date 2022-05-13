Elon Musk's latest 'work ethic' rant demonstrates why burnout is at crisis levels

Viewing workers not as complex human beings with a myriad of needs, but simply as a means to an end – a stage in a process that results in profit – is not only morally corrupt, but from a HR perspective, is a sure-fire way to wind up facing a widespread crisis.

This is why, when Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and founder of both electric car company Tesla and space exploration firm SpaceX, recently praised workers at Tesla’s Chinese factory for ‘burning the midnight oil’, as reported by The Guardian, HR leaders the world over cringed.